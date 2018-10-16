And now we have Halloween-themed pizza.

With a little tweak to the crust and some strategically placed pepperoni and olives, Papa John’s is now offering a Jack-O-Lantern pizza.

Available through Halloween, the pizza will set you back $11 for a large thin crust with the promotional code “JACKOLANTERN” on Papa John’s website .

If you’re planning on hosting your own Halloween bash, they’re also offering some great deals that include five large one-topping pizzas starting at $42.50.