Papa John’s is Now Offering a Jack-O-Lantern Pizza
And now we have Halloween-themed pizza.
With a little tweak to the crust and some strategically placed pepperoni and olives, Papa John’s is now offering a Jack-O-Lantern pizza.
Available through Halloween, the pizza will set you back $11 for a large thin crust with the promotional code “JACKOLANTERN” on Papa John’s website.
If you’re planning on hosting your own Halloween bash, they’re also offering some great deals that include five large one-topping pizzas starting at $42.50.