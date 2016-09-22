Parents of Lauren Landavazo Write Letter of Thanks to Wichita Falls Residents

Vern and Bianka Landavazo, parents of Lauren Landavazo, have written a letter expressing their thanks to the residents of the Wichita Falls area.

While we are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter Lauren, we cannot help but be comforted by your kind and compassionate actions and words

Lauren was killed and her friend Makayla Smith was injured when they were shot earlier this month while walking home from McNeil Middle School, a tragedy that devastated an entire community. From memorials , to donations , to lining up with signs at the school, and writing and dedicating a song to the girls, the people of Wichita Falls have rallied behind the families of Lauren and Makayla.

The letter, addressed to "Lauren’s Wonderful Hometown of Wichita Falls," begins with a heartfelt thank you to the people of Texoma for their love and support during this difficult time.

"Bianka and I would like to take a moment on behalf of our entire family and thank you all from the bottom of our broken hearts for the unbelievable outpouring of love and support during this devastating tragedy," Lauren's father Vern wrote. "It has helped us pick up the pieces of our shattered lives and start to heal and rebuild," he continued.

The Landavazo family says that words cannot express the gratitude they feel for the entire community, but would like everyone to know that the outreach of kindness has been a comfort. "While we are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter Lauren, we cannot help but be comforted by your kind and compassionate actions and words."

The Landavazo's letter also says that if you would like to donate, please make sure you only donate to legitimate fundraisers and avoid any "benefits" that are not family sanctioned.

In closing, the Landavazos asked to please help keep Lauren's love alive. "Lauren loved helping others and one of the best ways to keep her love alive is for everyone to do something to make the world a better place for all of us. God bless you all."

You can read the letter to Wichita Falls from the Landavazos in its entirety below: