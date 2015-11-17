A woman was allowed to wear a colander on her head in her driver's license photo after citing her religious beliefs as a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

Lindsay Miller says that she is a Pastafarian; a religious group whose history and story she "absolutely loves." Miller says wearing a spaghetti strainer on her head allows her to express her religious beliefs.

According to their website, Pastafarians have existed in secrecy for hundreds of years, but have only entered the mainstream starting in 2005.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles states policy does not allow head coverings or hats in license photos, but exceptions are sometimes made for religious reasons.

