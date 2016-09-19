Pat Green Adds Texas Country Twang to Sheppard Air Force Base Air Show in Wichita Falls [PHOTOS]

The Air Force Thunderbirds weren't the only things entertaining the crowd at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls this past weekend. Saturday night the base also hosted a concert by Texas music legend Pat Green.

Pat Green, a San Antonio native and Texas Tech Alum, is no stranger to Texas music fans. Since beginning his career in 1995, he's released 10 albums, charted 15 singles, and sold out venues not only in Texas but across the country.

Green was the final event of Saturday's lineup, performing in a hangar on one of the runways at Sheppard. He entertained the crowd with a mix of some of his biggest hits like 'Wave on Wave,' 'Carry On,' and 'Feel Just Like it Should,' as well as songs from his latest album, 'Home.'

Check out the pictures above from the concert which was part of the open house and air show on September 17-18 at Sheppard AFB to celebrate two different anniversaries. Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls is celebrating their 75 th anniversary this year and it’s also the 35 th anniversary of the Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program, or ENJJPT for short. The event was completely free to the public.