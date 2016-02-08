Now that Payton Manning has two Super Bowl titles under his belt, the 40-year-old NFL giant may retire. He might have an acting gig or two waiting for him.This video is not new.

This video is not new. Its actual debut was at the 2010 ESPY Awards, but it's as funny as ever. Manning's not a half bad actor. It's a comic spoof of 'The Blind Side', the (sort of) biographical account of NFL star Michael Oher. Ironically enough, Oher was also on the field during Super Bowl 50. Enjoy!