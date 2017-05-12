The suspect in this case appears to be a White male, light to medium complexion, thin build, with a beard and a sleeve type tattoo on his left arm. Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org or you can send a text message by entering the key word “CRIME1” (no space and include the quotation marks) plus your tip information, and text it to CRIMES (274637). You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward. -- CrimeStoppers Press Release