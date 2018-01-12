People are Eating Laundry Pods Thanks to the Tide Pod Challenge

I’ve always been a firm believer that mankind would destroy itself.

Of course, I figured it would be via some sort of nuclear holocaust, but lately I’ve been rethinking that theory. I’m starting to think the human race will slowly wither away due to ridiculous/dangerous online challenges.

The latest internet challenge sees humans tempting natural selection by ingesting Tide pods in the quest for fifteen seconds of fame through a viral video. Yes, people are actually consuming chemicals that are meant to clean clothing.

You would think people would have sense enough to know better. But then again, common sense isn’t all that common.