Persecution Before Prosecution – The Political Execution of Kavanaugh

The confirmation hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is looking more like an episode of the Jerry Springer Show. And Judge Kavanaugh is powerless to control the narrative that is being driven by #MeToo movement and the mainstream media who seem hell-bent on ending not only his chances at being the next Supreme Court Justice but also crashing his career and personal life if they can do so.

What his accusers and the high-dollar attorneys behind them are suggesting is that this man, Brett Kavanaugh, was a wholesale sexual predator in high school and college, and then suddenly morphed into a very moral, upright citizen and a fine jurist. As the saying goes, a tiger doesn’t change his stripes. If Brett Kavanaugh was a sex fiend at 18, he would almost certainly be one today. And so far, there is zero evidence that he is such.

Accuser number one, Christine Blasey Ford, claims Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her at a party when she was 15 and he was 17. She also claims that another man, identified as Mark Judge, was also present and was encouraging Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denies this happened, as does Judge. Ford can’t remember details: where it happened, what house, times, dates. I know women who’ve been victims of sexual assault. They remember even the most mundane details. Something that traumatic is branded into their brain. Additionally, she claimed she told no one, so we have no witnesses, no corroboration, but you’re expected to take her every word as gospel.

And what a coincidence, Ford is a Democrat and a known anti-Trump protestor. And its worth mentioning that Ford told The Washington Post she was very upset in 2016 when Trump won the general election because Trump mentioned Kavanaugh as a possible choice for the Supreme Court. Add yet another hole to her story; Kavanaugh didn’t make Trump’s list of candidates for SCOTUS until a year later in November of 2017. Woops.

Next, we have Deborah Ramirez. She claims in an article in The New Yorker that Kavanaugh assaulted her in college at Yale University. She claims Kavanaugh exposed himself and “thrust his penis” toward her face. Kavanaugh responded:

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple.”

Again, the accuser cannot substantiate her claims, save one source, which has refused to be named. Even the New York Times stepped away from that one. She took six days to 'piece together' the memories. Again, she, like Ford, never reported anything to the authorities. Both women, through attorneys, reached out to politicians instead.

And now, accuser number three, Julie Swetnick. Swetnick has been brought forward by none other than Michael Avenatti, the same attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her claims against President Trump. Swetnick has reportedly signed a sworn statement saying she "witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh, and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang-raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys", according to a CNBC report.

Her claim raises an interesting question: she’s now 55 years old, and would have been between 18 and 20 when these alleged attacks were being carried out by high school students. But for some reason, she did not feel compelled to report any of this to police even though she legally was an adult and, it is presumed, that many at the party including the boys who were allegedly carrying out these rapes were underage? A college girl is at a high school party where all of this is allegedly going on? Even today that raises some eyebrows.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that these allegations are lies. People lie sometimes. Women have lied in the past about rape. Ask the Duke Lacrosse team . Ask the two football players from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut about Nikki Yovino's false allegations of rape. She was just sentenced to a year in prison for her false claim. Our legal system makes it clear: an accused individual is entitled to a speedy trial, and the burden of proof is on the prosecution. Rape is a very serious charge to levy against anyone. Would you want to send someone to prison without evidence they are actually guilty of such a heinous crime?

What we have here is a dangerous social precedent being set. If Kavanaugh's accusers are successful in destroying his career based on unsubstantiated claims, every man in this country will have a target on his back. The whole concept of innocent until proven guilty is out the window. Even though this is just a Senate committee hearing and not a criminal trial, it is being tried in the court of public opinion.

Given all that has happened and is happening around the Trump administration, it is foolish to dismiss the idea that there is, on some level, some kind of political motive to all of this. I find it amusing that the Democratic Party is so deeply concerned with the alleged and completely unsubstituted claims against Judge Kavanaugh, but have for over three decades now completely dismissed claims made against Bill Clinton . We are left to assume that Juanita Broderick , Kathleen Wiley, Paula Jones , and Leslie Millwee are of no interest to the mainstream media or the Democratic Party.

It is entirely possible that every one of these women was the victim of some kind of sexual crime. But right now, the likelihood that Brett Kavanaugh was the attacker or even present during the attack seems highly unlikely. Might he have partied as a teenager? Of course! Didn’t we all? Might he have known someone who engaged in the behavior they are describing? Yes, it is possible. That doesn’t mean he was there or took part. If we judge everybody of guilt by association, we’d have to fire every damn congressman and congresswoman in D.C.

Again, if Kavanaugh was a predator then, he’d almost certainly still be a predator. Yet dozens of individuals, including women , have come forward to attest to the good character of the man. This smacks of a political hit job, and the targets are not just Brett Kavanaugh and Donald Trump, but essentially every man in America. There are people who hate so deeply that they will take out anyone they have to in order to create as much division in America they possibly can.

If we, the American people, sit by and let this kind of kangaroo court justice sweep over our land, we may never recover. If an accusation is all it takes to ruin a life and a career, no one is safe from the mob justice. There is a re-engineering of America underway. It's been going on for quite some time. Taking out men has become a popular sport among the leftists. Their fingerprints are all over this.

Watch the testimony of Christine Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh here