Courageous Pet Squirrel Chases Away Annoyed Burglar

This squirrel is, well, nuts.

A pet squirrel in Meridian, Idaho named joey saved the day after he scared off a burglar who got into his owner's house.

And here you were thinking they were only troublemakers .

Adam Pearl had come home one day earlier this week to discover someone had been in his house and tried to get into his gun safe.

He summoned police and when an officer showed up, Joey, who Pearl identified as his pet squirrel, came bouncing out to say hello. The cop didn't think much of it until a few hours later when she came back to Pearl's house with some of the stuff that had been taken, along with a most unlikely update about the alleged burglar:

She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands so she asked him, 'Did you get that from the squirrel?,' and he says 'Yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn't stop until I left.'"

So, Joey wound up protecting the home better than a Doberman and even earned some Whoppers candies -- his favorite -- as a reward.

Will this start a trend in home defense? That remains to be seen and even Pearl acknowledges how wild Joey's actions were.

"Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house, which is crazy," he said. "You can't ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great."