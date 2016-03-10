Photographer Magically Turns His Dog Into an Adorable Giant

Size does indeed matter.

Photographer Christopher Cline has used the power of Photoshop to turn his dog, Juji, into a giant that looks like it's some sort of cross between genetic engineering and what happens after a nuclear spill.

The shots, collected on Instagram , capture an enormous Juji, who's a golden doodle, with a normal-sized Cline in a variety of poses.

You've never seen dogs this big. Well, you probably have, except they're called dinosaurs.

Cline's girlfriend gave him Juji when he moved to Minnesota. “I immediately fell in love with him,” Cline tells Bored Panda . “He has turned my life completely around and we are now absolutely inseparable. I have found a new outlook on life and in my artwork and I owe it all to him."

Get a look at some of the larger-than-life photos Cline has taken below and prepare to feel so small.