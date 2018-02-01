Photographer Shares Beautiful Panoramic Image of Super Blue Blood Moon Over Downtown Wichita Falls

Did you get a chance to see the historic lunar eclipse Wednesday morning? I watched it from my back yard until the clouds got in the way.

Fortunately for all of us, Wichita Falls is home to some very talented photographers. Ben Jacobi got up early in the morning and set up his gear in a location with not only a great view of the Supermoon, Blue Moon, Blood Moon eclipse, but also a great view of the Wichita Falls downtown skyline at dawn.

It’s a pretty impressive shot and made up of several images stitched together for the panoramic view, so go ahead and check it out in full screen mode to truly appreciate it.

Thanks for getting up early and capturing this view for us, Ben!