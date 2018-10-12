Photos of Hurricane Michael Aftermath Show Total Devastation

Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday breaking many lives -- and records -- in its path.

The storm hit the Florida Panhandle with sustained winds of 155 mph, was the first Category 4 storm to hit that area and the fourth strongest to hit the continental U.S.

If you'd like to help, Charity Navigator is updating a list of relief organizations that are highly-rated. To help you navigate, they have broken down the organizations into three categories: General Aid and Relief; Animal Care and Services; and Food and Hunger Relief.

The pictures below show just how powerful the storm was.