See Breathtaking Photos of the Historic Supermoon

The "supermoon" sure lived up to the hype.

The supermoon, in which the closest full moon to Earth since 1948 hung in the sky, was on display Sunday evening/Monday morning.

If you missed it, this ship ain't coming to the dock again anytime soon. The moon won't be this close to Earth again until November 25, 2034, which gives you more than enough time to make arrangements not to miss it the next time around.