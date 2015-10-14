Police: 3 Students Arrested in Assault of School Bus Driver

ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three Lamar Consolidated Independent School District students have been arrested in the assault of a school bus driver.

According to district officials, three male students tackled and struck a bus driver after he asked them to move seats Monday afternoon. Rosenberg police say the driver pulled out a pocket knife during the altercation, but never used the weapon.

Officials say two of the students attend the district's Alternative Learning Center and the third student is in middle school. They face aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.