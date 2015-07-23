Police: 5 Dead in Oklahoma; 2 Teens Taken Into Custody

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say five people have been found dead and two teenagers were taken into custody. In a news release, Broken Arrow police Sgt. Thomas Cooper says officers were called to an address Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. for an unknown problem.

When they arrived, Cooper says officers found the five deceased victims and a child who was still alive and was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Another child was found unharmed. The news release says a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, who are both related to the victims, were taken into custody.

The news release calls the case a homicide investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Broken Arrow is southeast of Tulsa.

