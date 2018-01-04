A suburban Austin police chief says that 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, identified as a person of interest in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates , has been caught in Colorado without incident.

Miles was wanted for the alleged abduction of Bates’ two daughters, 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret. They were declared missing Sunday, Dec. 31, the day after their mother was found dead.

It's now believed that Miles and Bates were roommates. Her body was found Sunday at the home they shared.

On Wednesday, the Texas Amber Alert for the two girls was canceled. The Austin American-Statesman, speaking with a Round Rock Texas police department spokesperson, reported that authorities believed the two girls were no longer in Texas.

In a tweet late Wednesday night, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks declared that the two girls had been recovered safe in Colorado and Allen had been apprehended without incident.

Photos taken on December 30th from a store in Trinidad, Colorado, about 200 miles south of Denver, appeared to show Terry Miles and assisted officials in his capture.