Police Arrest One in Eastside Stabbing

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man in a knife attack that took place at 7 th and Martin Luther King Blvd near the former Kings Food Store. 36 year-old Scott Lee Adams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The attack took place Friday at around 2:40 pm.

Police say the unidentified victim was stabbed once in the upper chest area. He collapsed in the parking lot of a liquor store across the street from the former grocery store parking lot. Adams left the scene and was arrested a short time later when he returned to the parking lot where the stabbing took place.

The extent of the victims injuries are not known at this time. As of Friday afternoon Adams was not listed as an inmate in the Wichita County Jail.