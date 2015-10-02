The mass shooting at an Oregon community college isn't the only tragedy that shook people this week.

A six-month-old girl in Cleveland was killed Thursday when she was shot while driving in a car with her mother. Police were not able to find the shooter.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams addressed the media after the incident and was very candid to the point of emotional :

Another innocent child in our city has been taken from us, basically by thugs in the street who want to carry out this vendetta against each other and our innocent babies get caught in the crossfire. It’s enough. Enough is enough. When are we going to stop counting babies killed out there?"

Toward the end of the speech, Williams tries to keep his composure, but you can clearly see he's having a tough time.

There's a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

See Williams' emotional speech below: