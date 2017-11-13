Police End Interrogation Because Suspect Farted Too Much

Perhaps he should try the "whoever smelt it dealt it" defense.

Earlier this week, cops in Kansas City pulled the plug on an interrogation because suspect Sean Sykes Jr., 24, broke wind too many times .

A detective, who asked Sykes a question about his address, summed up the incident in his report:

Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address. Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview."

Police had hauled Sykes downtown after pulling over his car and allegedly finding drugs and a stolen gun. He later appeared in court and is still being held in custody. Heaven help his cellmate.

For his sake, let's hope he gets out and takes his gastrointestinal skills to Wheel of Fortune .