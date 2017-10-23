Police Find Child’s Body in Richardson, Possibly Sherin Mathews

Update: Richardson police have arrested Wesley Mathews. He's been charged with Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony, and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. According to the Richardson Police Department, he provided detectives "an alternate statement of events from those which he had given pre viously, regarding the disappearance of Sherin."

Original Story: Monday, October 23, Richardson police are waiting on identification of a body found near the home where a toddler was reported as missing earlier this month.

Sgt. Kevin Perlich, a Richardson police spokesman, said investigators don't have reason to believe the body found Sunday is not that of Sherin Mathews.

According to ABC News , Richardson police are waiting on medical examiners to identify a child's body that was found a half-mile from a home where Sherin Mathews, a recently-adopted child with disabilities, was reported missing. Her father, Wesley Mathews, told authorities he had sent her outside at 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 for not finishing her milk.

The 37-year old Mathews is being charged with endangering a child after waiting five hours to report Sherin as missing. He and his wife Sini have also had their other daughter taken from them . Sini was not charged as investigators determined she was sleeping when the incident occurred.

The Mathews attended a court hearing this Monday to find out whether or not they will regain custody of their biological 4-year old daughter. For now, the girl remains in foster care.

Sini's attorney has stated that she and her husband will no longer be living together and that she is seeking custody of their child.