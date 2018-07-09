Police Investigate Arrest of Black Teen at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia have launched an internal investigation into the arrest of a black teen at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Cellphone video posted on social media shows police struggling with the 14-year-old on the ground Thursday, as a group of young boys and some adults yell for them to stop.

A spokeswoman for the zoo says police were flagged down by a public safety officer who'd been trying to disperse the group for soliciting money from patrons.

Dana Lombardo says the group has caused problems before, including throwing rocks and harassing a female public safety officer.

She says it's policy to ask anyone engaged in commercial or aggressive behavior to leave.

The teen and an adult were cited for disorderly conduct.