He can fight crime. Rodents? That's a whole other story.

Check out this recent video of a police officer in Saint Petersburg, Fla. who shows anything but the bravery needed to be a cop when he spots a mouse in the station's hallway.

He jumps up like a cat...a cat who'd be more inclined to eat said mouse.

And you have to love how the officer grabs his radio like he's going to call in backup. Unless he's trying to contact Orkin, this is just embarrassing.

The cops are here to protect and to serve, but just don't expect them to get involved when a little critter is crawling around your house because, while they may be able to stand down common criminals, rodents of this ilk will scare the holy heck out of the men in blue.