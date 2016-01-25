Police Rescue 2-Year-Old Wandering Highway Alone After Dark

Here's a scary scene that had a happy ending.

A deputy in Newport, Ore., saved a two-year-old he spotted running along a highway.

The authorities are now using the incident as a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving in a video posted on Facebook.

The boy, who was not hurt during his escapade, had gotten away while his family cleaned up following a get-together.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Curtis Landers said, "We share this video as a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong and the danger and potential result of distracted driving."

No charges were pressed and the boy was returned safely to his parents. Officials say it was nothing more than an accident.