Police Search for Ethan Couch, ‘Affluenza’ Teen, After Beer Pong Video

Authorities have begun searching for 18-year-old Ethan Couch, infamous for his "affluenza" defense for killing four people while driving drunk, after videos surfaced of Couch violating his probation.

Couch has been serving ten years probation through the juvenile courts for killing four people during a drunk driving collision two years ago. Couch's lawyers successfully argued that Couch's rich and privileged upbringing with no boundaries set by his parents resulted in a psychological condition called "affluenza". As part of his probation, Couch received treatment at Vernon State hospital in West Texas and was released a few months back.

Earlier this month, footage was released online of Couch playing beer pong with some friends, a direct violation of his probation. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office assigned investigators to look into the matter, and a warrant was issued for Couch's defense. However, both Couch and his mother cannot be found, and Couch's father claims he doesn't know where they are.

Couch is reportedly the one wearing the black, button-up shirt towards the end of the video.

According to sources, Couch also missed his check-in with his probation officer this month. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have Couch's probation transferred out of juvenile court and into an adult court. Reports are Couch could face up to 10 years in prison for his violation.

via KVUE