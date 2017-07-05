Summer is a busy time for theme parks and this one is a destination for a lot of Texans.

Over in San Antonio at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, they have increased security in the parking lot due to incidents the past few weeks. Several cars have been broken into and valuable items were taken out. According to the San Antonio Police Department, six vehicle burglaries were reported on June 25 alone.

The latest burglary victim told KENS 5 he paid $20 and parked in front of a guard tower, but that didn't stop a thief from taking items he hid in his car. Sydne Purvis, spokeswoman for Six Flags Fiesta Texas had this to say."In addition to our own comprehensive security procedures, we also work very closely with the San Antonio Police Department. As these unfortunate incidents have been turned over to the local authorities, we have no additional information to offer."

Patrons have noticed an increase in security the past couple weeks. Police urge you not to leave things like tablets in your car. Leave them at home or in your hotel room. Not hidden somewhere in your car.