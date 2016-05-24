Political correctness has become, in my humble opinion, one of the most serious mental disorders in the history of mankind. Now, thanks to a collection of butt-hurt individuals and groups who are offended by every thing under the sun, our society is fraught with PC BS. Yes, there are some things that are clearly hurtful and designed to demean, but common sense tells you where the lines are drawn. We've taken political correctness to off-the-chart levels of stupid over the past 20 years. While George Carlin and I share some viewpoints and are miles apart on others, here, as only he could, he explains why the liberal PC crowd is wrong. This is an excerpt from his audio book "When Will Jesus Bring the Pork Chops".