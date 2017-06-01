Poodle Killed by Larger Dog in West Texas Petsmart
The owner of a poodle that was mauled by a larger dog in a Midland, TX Petsmart says she feels the company is doing nothing in response.
Liliana Vergara took her 13-year-old poodle Luna into a Midland Petsmart for grooming on May 12th. When walking past a family with a mastiff, the much larger dog attacked Luna, killing her.
Liliana and her husband reached out to the store to discuss the size of dogs allowed in the store and to get security footage of the incident. The store told her that the owners of the mastiff agreed to pay for Luna's cremation, and asked the Vergaras to allow the store to handle the situation. But Liliana told CBS 7 that she hasn't heard from the store since,
I’ve been to the police station, animal control, PetSmart...and it looks like it happened and no one can do anything.
Petsmart does have a policy forbidding "non-traditional" pets from being allowed in stores, but Liliana believes that policy should be amended to require larger dogs to be muzzled while in the store.
The Petsmart location declined to comment, but the corporate office did issue a statement,
We are truly saddened by the loss of Luna as a result of this tragic accident, and we remain in continual contact with the pet parent. As a practice, we do not provide internal documents or video to third parties, and for privacy reasons, it is our policy not to disclose the names or contact information of other customers. We welcome all dogs, regardless of their size, into our stores provided they are well behaved and leashed. Our thoughts are with the pet parent during this difficult time.
