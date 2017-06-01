Poodle Killed by Larger Dog in West Texas Petsmart

We are truly saddened by the loss of Luna as a result of this tragic accident, and we remain in continual contact with the pet parent. As a practice, we do not provide internal documents or video to third parties, and for privacy reasons, it is our policy not to disclose the names or contact information of other customers. We welcome all dogs, regardless of their size, into our stores provided they are well behaved and leashed. Our thoughts are with the pet parent during this difficult time.