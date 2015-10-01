Pope Francis’ US Visit Is Perfectly Explained Through Taiwanese Animation [VIDEO]

Pope Francis visited America last week and created quite a media storm . From addressing congress , meeting with Obama, making John Boehner resign from office, and taking selfies all over the place, the Pope definitely had a pretty exciting trip.

While many news sources documented the trip in their own way, we've found one source that definitely got the experience down perfectly. Taiwanese Animators have a way of making sure every stereotype and every subtle detail is captured.

Watch their recap of the Pope's US tour and know that you are getting your news the right way.