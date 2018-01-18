Pornographic Malware Discovered in Android Apps For Kids – See the Full List
A new malicious pornographic malware has been discovered hiding inside more than 60 android apps, many designed for kids.
The security firm Check Point discovered the malware, called AdultSwine, in apps that have been downloaded between 3 million and 7 million times.
The malicious apps include popular game titles and drawing tutorials targeting kids (see full list below), and were created by an individual group of hackers under fake publisher names to make money off the scheme, CNN reports.
As soon as one of the fake apps are downloaded, they begin to wreak havoc by displaying "highly inappropriate and pornographic" ads, attempting to scare users into installing fake and harmful "security" apps, and enticing users to sign up for useless premium services.
Google says they have since removed all of the offending apps from the the Play store and have disabled the developers' accounts. If you find that you already have one of the apps installed on a device, delete it immediately.
Here's the full list of fake malware apps:
|App Name
|Minimum Downloads
|Maximum Downloads
|Five Nights Survival Craft
|1,000,000
|5,000,000
|Mcqueen Car Racing Game
|500,000
|1,000,000
|Addon Pixelmon for MCPE
|500,000
|1,000,000
|CoolCraft PE
|100,000
|500,000
|Exploration Pro WorldCraft
|100,000
|500,000
|Draw Kawaii
|100,000
|500,000
|San Andreas City Craft
|100,000
|500,000
|Subway Banana Run Surf
|100,000
|500,000
|Exploration Lite : Wintercraft
|100,000
|500,000
|Addon GTA for Minecraft PE
|100,000
|500,000
|Addon Sponge Bob for MCPE
|100,000
|500,000
|Drawing Lessons Angry Birds
|50,000
|100,000
|Temple Crash Jungle Bandicoot
|50,000
|100,000
|Drawing Lessons Lego Star Wars
|50,000
|100,000
|Drawing Lessons Chibi
|50,000
|100,000
|Girls Exploration Lite
|10,000
|50,000
|Drawing Lessons Subway Surfers
|10,000
|50,000
|Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf
|10,000
|50,000
|Flash Slither Skin IO
|10,000
|50,000
|Invisible Slither Skin IO
|10,000
|50,000
|Drawing Lessons Lego Ninjago
|10,000
|50,000
|Drawing Lessons Lego Chima
|5,000
|10,000
|Temple Bandicoot Jungle Run
|1,000
|5,000
|Blockcraft 3D
|1,000
|5,000
|Jungle Survival Craft 1.0
|1,000
|5,000
|Easy Draw Octonauts
|1,000
|5,000
|halloweenskinsforminecraft
|1,000
|5,000
|skinsyoutubersmineworld
|1,000
|5,000
|youtubersskins
|1,000
|5,000
|DiadelosMuertos
|500
|1,000
|Draw X-Men
|500
|1,000
|Moviesskinsforminecraft
|500
|1,000
|Virtual Family – Baby Craft
|500
|1,000
|Mine Craft Slither Skin IO
|500
|1,000
|Guide Clash IO
|100
|500
|Invisible Skin for Slither IO app
|100
|500
|Zombie Island Craft Survival
|100
|500
|HalloweenMakeUp
|100
|500
|ThanksgivingDay
|100
|500
|ThanksgivingDay2
|100
|500
|Jurassic Survival Craft Game
|100
|500
|Players Unknown Battle Ground
|100
|500
|Subway Bendy Ink Machine Game
|100
|500
|Shin Hero Boy Adventure Game
|100
|500
|Temple Runner Castle Rush
|100
|500
|Dragon Shell for Super Slither
|100
|500
|Flash Skin for Slither IO app
|50
|100
|AnimePictures
|50
|100
|Pixel Survival – Zombie Apocalypse
|50
|100
|Fire Skin for Slither IO app
|10
|50
|San Andreas Gangster Crime
|10
|50
|fidgetspinnerforminecraft
|10
|50
|Stickman Fighter 2018
|10
|50
|Subway Run Surf
|10
|50
|Guide Vikings Hunters
|10
|50
|Woody Pecker
|10
|50
|Pack of Super Skins for Slither
|10
|50
|Spinner Toy for Slither
|10
|50
|How to Draw Coco and The Land of the Dead
|10
|50
|How to Draw Dangerous Snakes and Lizards Species
|1
|5
|How to Draw Real Monster Trucks and Cars
|1
|5
|How to Draw Animal World of The Nut Job 2
|1
|5
|How to Draw Batman Legends in Lego Style
|1
|5