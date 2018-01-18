Pornographic Malware Discovered in Android Apps For Kids – See the Full List

A new malicious pornographic malware has been discovered hiding inside more than 60 android apps, many designed for kids.

The security firm Check Point discovered the malware, called AdultSwine, in apps that have been downloaded between 3 million and 7 million times.

The malicious apps include popular game titles and drawing tutorials targeting kids (see full list below), and were created by an individual group of hackers under fake publisher names to make money off the scheme, CNN reports.

As soon as one of the fake apps are downloaded, they begin to wreak havoc by displaying "highly inappropriate and pornographic" ads, attempting to scare users into installing fake and harmful "security" apps, and enticing users to sign up for useless premium services.

Google says they have since removed all of the offending apps from the the Play store and have disabled the developers' accounts. If you find that you already have one of the apps installed on a device, delete it immediately.

Here's the full list of fake malware apps: 

App Name Minimum Downloads Maximum Downloads
Five Nights Survival Craft 1,000,000 5,000,000
Mcqueen Car Racing Game 500,000 1,000,000
Addon Pixelmon for MCPE 500,000 1,000,000
CoolCraft PE 100,000 500,000
Exploration Pro WorldCraft 100,000 500,000
Draw Kawaii 100,000 500,000
San Andreas City Craft 100,000 500,000
Subway Banana Run Surf 100,000 500,000
Exploration Lite : Wintercraft 100,000 500,000
Addon GTA for Minecraft PE 100,000 500,000
Addon Sponge Bob for MCPE 100,000 500,000
Drawing Lessons Angry Birds 50,000 100,000
Temple Crash Jungle Bandicoot 50,000 100,000
Drawing Lessons Lego Star Wars 50,000 100,000
Drawing Lessons Chibi 50,000 100,000
Girls Exploration Lite 10,000 50,000
Drawing Lessons Subway Surfers 10,000 50,000
Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf 10,000 50,000
Flash Slither Skin IO 10,000 50,000
Invisible Slither Skin IO 10,000 50,000
Drawing Lessons Lego Ninjago 10,000 50,000
Drawing Lessons Lego Chima 5,000 10,000
Temple Bandicoot Jungle Run 1,000 5,000
Blockcraft 3D 1,000 5,000
Jungle Survival Craft 1.0 1,000 5,000
Easy Draw Octonauts 1,000 5,000
halloweenskinsforminecraft 1,000 5,000
skinsyoutubersmineworld 1,000 5,000
youtubersskins 1,000 5,000
DiadelosMuertos 500 1,000
Draw X-Men 500 1,000
Moviesskinsforminecraft 500 1,000
Virtual Family – Baby Craft 500 1,000
Mine Craft Slither Skin IO 500 1,000
Guide Clash IO 100 500
Invisible Skin for Slither IO app 100 500
Zombie Island Craft Survival 100 500
HalloweenMakeUp 100 500
ThanksgivingDay 100 500
ThanksgivingDay2 100 500
Jurassic Survival Craft Game 100 500
Players Unknown Battle Ground 100 500
Subway Bendy Ink Machine Game 100 500
Shin Hero Boy Adventure Game 100 500
Temple Runner Castle Rush 100 500
Dragon Shell for Super Slither 100 500
Flash Skin for Slither IO app 50 100
AnimePictures 50 100
Pixel Survival – Zombie Apocalypse 50 100
Fire Skin for Slither IO app 10 50
San Andreas Gangster Crime 10 50
fidgetspinnerforminecraft 10 50
Stickman Fighter 2018 10 50
Subway Run Surf 10 50
Guide Vikings Hunters 10 50
Woody Pecker 10 50
Pack of Super Skins for Slither 10 50
Spinner Toy for Slither 10 50
How to Draw Coco and The Land of the Dead 10 50
How to Draw Dangerous Snakes and Lizards Species 1 5
How to Draw Real Monster Trucks and Cars 1 5
How to Draw Animal World of The Nut Job 2 1 5
How to Draw Batman Legends in Lego Style 1 5
