Pornographic Malware Discovered in Android Apps For Kids – See the Full List

A new malicious pornographic malware has been discovered hiding inside more than 60 android apps, many designed for kids.

The security firm Check Point discovered the malware, called AdultSwine, in apps that have been downloaded between 3 million and 7 million times.

The malicious apps include popular game titles and drawing tutorials targeting kids (see full list below), and were created by an individual group of hackers under fake publisher names to make money off the scheme, CNN reports.

As soon as one of the fake apps are downloaded, they begin to wreak havoc by displaying "highly inappropriate and pornographic" ads, attempting to scare users into installing fake and harmful "security" apps, and enticing users to sign up for useless premium services.

Google says they have since removed all of the offending apps from the the Play store and have disabled the developers' accounts. If you find that you already have one of the apps installed on a device, delete it immediately.

Here's the full list of fake malware apps: