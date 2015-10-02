Portable Pizza Pouch Will Revolutionize How You Eat a Slice

There's some big news for the pizza-eating community, which is to say there's big news for everyone. Now that we know dabbing pizza can reduce how many calories you eat, you may be inclined to eat more. Enter the Pizza Pouch:

Keep and carry a backup slice with this specially designed Pizza Pouch. A durable zip-lock sealing neck-strap pie slice device. Always fresh and ready.

Yes, in this nation of ours that is stuffed with obese and weary souls like a stuffed crust large pepperoni pie we can now carry pizza on the go and whip it out when the slightest pang of hunger hits. This is both genius and worrisome.

Stupiotic