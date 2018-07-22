Power Outages and Boil Orders Affect North Texan’s During Record Heat

Bad things never happen at a ‘good’ time. Power outages and loss of water supply in extreme triple digit heat is probably the worst possible combination.

With record-breaking heat engulfing Texoma, two towns have had their share of bad luck over the weekend that makes the heat even worse for them.

In Montague County, a partially fallen tree is being blamed for taking out power to Nocona, Saint Jo, and Stoneburg for over 2 hours on Sunday afternoon. With temps breaking 110 across some parts of Texoma, those two hours had to feel like an eternity for the 3,000 or so residents and business affected.

A brief power outage was reported in Wichita Falls Sunday night. We don’t know the exact cause but the outage affected a large portion of the southwest and southern part of the city. As of 11 pm, all power appears to have been restored.

A couple of hour’s west in Hardeman County, Quanah officials had to put residents under a boil order following a water main leak. The leak has been repaired, but for safety reasons, residents are asked to boil water before use until further notice. The boil order could be lifted as early as Monday afternoon. Residents should check with Quanah officials for further details at 940-663-5336