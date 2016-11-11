President Obama Delivers His Final Veteran’s Day Speech [VIDEO]

The elections are over. In January, Donald Trump will be sworn in as our new President. Until then, President Obama is still the one in office and today he honored our veterans for the final time as the Commander in Chief.

Obama delivered this speech this morning at Arlington Cemetery to commemorate his final Veteran's day in office. He talked about the honor and courage of veterans from all branches of service throughout our nation's history.

Take a few minutes and check out the speech and don't forget to thank a Veteran today.