President Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

Tuesday night, during a primetime nationwide address, President Donald Trump announced his nomination to fill the current vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Trump selected Judge Neil Gorsuch from Colorado who currently serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. According to ABC News, Gorsuch was nominated for his appellate court position by President George W. Bush in 2006.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the 49 year-old Judge Gorsuch will replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year.

Hours after the selection was announced, Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the selection, "I applaud President Trump's unwavering commitment to appoint a Supreme Court Justice in the mold of the great Antonin Scalia. Judge Gorsuch's record to date demonstrates him to be an originalist who will uphold the Rule of Law and help restore the balance of power between the states and the federal government as the Founders intended.

"In the days ahead and the years to come, I pray that God blesses Judge Gorsuch with wisdom and resolve as he faces the confirmation process and assumes a place on the Supreme Court."