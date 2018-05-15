Price is Right Live Coming to Wichita Falls, Your Chance to Win Some Epic Prizes

Come on down, you're the next contestant on The Price is Right Live!

'The Price is Right' is one of the greatest game shows of all time. As Daniel Tosh once said, 'No one is happier than when they win both showcases on ' The Price is Right'. You can have that experience without having to go to California. The Price is Right Live is the same game show experience that goes across the county for your chance to win.

When we all think of 'The Price is Right' we think of the mini games, the giant wheel, and the showcase showdown. All of those are going to be a part of 'The Price is Right Live'. Always wanted to play Plinko? Of course you have and the giant Plinko board is going to be right here in Wichita Falls.

This epic game show experience will be in Wichita Falls for one night only. It will be at Memorial Auditorium on November 16, 2018. It will be kicking off at 7:30 and tickets will be going on sale this Friday, May 18. You will be able to purchase them at Kay Yeager Coliseum Box Office, by phone or online.

Believe me, you want to be at this event. You have a chance to win actual prizes like appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car! I would just want to play Plinko, but a new car would be pretty sweet as well.