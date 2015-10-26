‘Price Is Right’ Model Trips, Breaks Lights on Stage With Her Butt [VIDEO]
Those 'Buns of Steel' workouts finally paid off.
You can argue all you want, but 'Price is Right' is one of the greatest game shows of all time. Seriously, I think we all spent our sick days watching 'The Price is Right' while eating chicken noodle soup. One of the best parts of the show was the Barker Beauties.
Wait, are they called that anymore? Probably not.
Well, model Amber had a bit of a blunder on stage the other day. She slipped a little bit and took a seat on some lights. It's OK Amber, we still love you. Now if you could let me play a round of Plinko, that would be cool.