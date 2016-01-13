Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Arrives in Wichita Falls [PHOTOS]

In November of last year it was announced that the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (PWHF) will soon be making Big Blue in Wichita Falls its new home. Two months later, the move-in process has begun.

At about 9:00 AM Wednesday morning, several large trucks rolled into downtown Wichita Falls carrying loads of priceless professional wrestling memorabilia.

Former professional wrestler and PWHF President 'Cowboy' Johnny Mantell said that right now they are just loading in all of the display fixtures and mannequins.

"For now, the memorabilia will be secured in an off-site vault here in Wichita Falls while it gets inspected and inventoried," Mantell said. "We'll begin adding the memorabilia to Big Blue in the next few weeks." he continued.

As items were being unloaded from the trucks this afternoon, Mantell pointed out an interesting piece of memorabilia being added to the hall of fame - the original ring from the Polo Grounds in New York. The ring itself dates back to the early 1900s and, according to Mantell, has never been set up and displayed since it was retired over 60 years ago.

Polo Grounds Ring (Getty Images)

The PWHF, with about 9,000 pieces of memorabilia, will occupy two large rooms on the ground floor of Big Blue with the opportunity to expand to upper floors if needed. If all goes as planned, the hall will be open to the public at the end of February.

Additionally, the PWHF plans to host the 15th annual induction weekend here in Wichita Falls May 20 and 21. Click here for ticket information and to see the list of inductees.

Mantell posted a video to his Facebook page showing the trucks pulling in to downtown Wichita Falls with the following statement about the relocation of the PWHF.

"For everyone who loves Professional Wrestling.... Please know that the integrity, respect and professionalism of the PWHF will stay intact. But the move allows the Hall to grow and enjoy opportunities that we never before imagined...."