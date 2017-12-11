Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Induction Class

One of the coolest events every year in Wichita Falls is Induction Weekend for the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. This year we have some of my favorites going in.

This year Induction Weekend will be happening May 17,18 and 19 of 2018. So mark your calendar and expect to make a trip to Big Blue and check out the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. I would say if you are or were ever a fan of wrestling you will love this place. I grew up in the New Generation and Attitude eras of wrestling. I found so much nostalgia in this place in my trip there.

The divisions for induction in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame are as follows. Pioneer, which is 1856-1946. Television, which is 1947-1984. Modern, which is 1985-present. Then you have Territory/Colleague, International, Ladies, Referee, Tag Team and Executive.

I will put below for everyone what division they qualified for. I am definitely excited about Sting and Hacksaw Jim Duggan going in this year. Hopefully, they make a trip to Wichita Falls for the event. We will keep an eye on that. The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will be getting ready for the weekend by having displays up on this induction class near the front of the hall. So make a trip downtown and support the coolest thing in Wichita Falls.