Pumpkin Spice Is Even Invading Your Blue Bell Ice Cream

Pumpkin spice is preparing to destroy all your favorite foods. Even your favorite Texas ice cream.

Look, I think pumpkin spice is ok. I can enjoy it in small doses. The fact that this spice comes in at this time of year and is in every food is ridiculous. Pumpkin spice: coffee, cereal, pretzels, candy, cookies, protein powder, dog treats, yogurt, bagel cream, jello, applesauce, sparkling cider, donuts, tea, caramel corn, butter, oatmeal, marshmallows and nuts. That is just some of the stuff that pumpkin spice invades like the plague during this time of the year.

Add Blue Bell to the list. They just unveiled Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream. They describe it as a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce. Sounds tasty and I will probably try it, but whoever has stock in pumpkin spice is sure making money right now. They're sure putting this in everything and it will only get worse once we hit October.