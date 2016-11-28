Purple Heart Among Medals Discovered in Texas Dumpster

KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UPDATE: A family member of Jim C. Carter has been found. Click here to read the story.

Of all the things to find in a dumpster, the last thing you’d ever expect to come across is a veteran’s collection of medals.

Among the medals recently discovered in a Midland dumpster was the prestigious Purple Heart -- the medal awarded to those who were wounded or killed in combat.

According to KWES , Army veteran Gary Kennedy got a call from the Midland VFW about the discovery and he’s now trying to find the rightful owners. Inscribed on the medals is the name Jim C. Carter, a World War II veteran who served in the Army.

Kennedy hopes to be able to give it back to the family, but so far, his search hasn’t turned up any results.

If you have any idea as to who the family of Mr. Carter is, reach out to Gary Kennedy at (432) 230-9078.