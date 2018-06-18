Put Some Art & Soul Into Your Wichita Falls Weekend

The Art & Soul Festival returns to downtown Wichita Falls this weekend and this event just keeps getting bigger and better every year.

This year’s event is on Indiana Avenue between 9th and 10th streets and you’re sure to find some new one-of-a-kind artistic creation that you just can’t live without. Meeting the artist that created it just makes it better!

The lineup of performers this year includes everything from theatre groups to rock bands and … Because they were so much fun last year … The Kickin’ Brass Band is back!