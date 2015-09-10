There is a time and place for taking selfies. Driving behind another car is neither.

Sadly, that obvious piece of information was lost on the gentleman commandeering the Jeep in this video.

He's so busy trying to take a selfie that he fails to notice the car in front of him with the giant boat in the trunk. That proved to be a disastrous mistake, since he crashed and the boat went right through his windshield.

He's lucky no one got hurt because this looks like the type of gruesome death you'd see in a Quentin Tarantino movie.