Putz Perfectly Proves Why You Shouldn’t Drive and Take Selfies
There is a time and place for taking selfies. Driving behind another car is neither.
Sadly, that obvious piece of information was lost on the gentleman commandeering the Jeep in this video.
He's so busy trying to take a selfie that he fails to notice the car in front of him with the giant boat in the trunk. That proved to be a disastrous mistake, since he crashed and the boat went right through his windshield.
He's lucky no one got hurt because this looks like the type of gruesome death you'd see in a Quentin Tarantino movie.
Moral of the story: put down the selfie stick while driving. Although, now that we think about it, we wouldn't be surprised if some enterprising fella out there decided to invent the "selfie stick shift," which lets you take photos of yourself while you move from second to third gear.