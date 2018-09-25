I realize a good parking spot in the big city is prime real estate, but this is just a tad bit ridiculous.

Last Sunday morning at around 10:30, surveillance footage shows two vehicles vying for a parking spot in front of Panaderia Guatelmateca when the driver of a white SUV punched it and crashed through the front window of the bakery.

The driver of the SUV claimed he was trying to stop, but accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.

One person was taken to the hospital and nine other people were treated at the scene.

According to NBC DFW , no charges were filed against the driver and he was able to drive the SUV away from the scene.