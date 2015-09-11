Stunning Rainbow Emerges Over World Trade Center
A rainbow appeared over the World Trade Center on Thursday, one day before the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Benjamin Sturner captured the image, which has since gone viral, while outside his Queens apartment.
Sturner called it a "magical rainbow" and is moved by how many people have been touched by the photos. He added, "It gives me chills."
Several people reached out to Sturner in gratitude:
Sturner was not the only person to spot the rainbow. Several other people caught sight of it and shared it online, as well: