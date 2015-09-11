Stunning Rainbow Emerges Over World Trade Center

A rainbow appeared over the World Trade Center on Thursday, one day before the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Benjamin Sturner captured the image , which has since gone viral, while outside his Queens apartment.

Sturner called it a "magical rainbow" and is moved by how many people have been touched by the photos. He added, "It gives me chills."

Several people reached out to Sturner in gratitude:

Sturner was not the only person to spot the rainbow. Several other people caught sight of it and shared it online, as well: