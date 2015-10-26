Heavy rain in several areas of Texas has caused flooding, property damage and road closings. One resident managed to capture stunning video of flooding in Rankin, Texas that caused an entire mobile home, along with an RV, to float away.

The video was posted on KAMR Local 4 News' Facebook page and has been viewed more than 875,000 times. In it, you can hear the person recording the video describing the incident. "There she goes," he says in surprise.

According to The Weather Channel , Houston recorded four inches of rain by Saturday night (Oct. 24). ABC 13 in Houston reported over 6,900 people were without power due to the heavy rain and flooding conditions over the weekend.