Red Robin Offering Free Burgers to Teachers and Other School Employees on Tuesday

Attention teachers, counselors, admins, bus drivers and other school employees: Red Robin is hooking you up with a free meal!

As a way to say "thank you for your dedication," all school professionals can enjoy a Double Tavern Burger and bottomless steak fries on Red Robin this Tuesday, June 5.

According to Red Robin's website, you just need to show your valid school ID and five different Tavern burgers are yours to choose from. Dine-in only, no online orders.

The Red Robin in Wichita Falls is located in the Sikes Senter Mall on the Kemp Street side.