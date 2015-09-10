You know the story: football player gets fat contract, splurges on a sweet ride. Not Alfred Morris.

The Washington Redskins running back (who famously had his 1991 Mazda upgraded in 2013) is perfectly content riding a bike to work.

Yup, that's Morris' wheels outside FedEx Field. While all the attention in the nation's capital goes toward either A) the offensive team name or B) Robert Griffin III's injury woes, Morris quietly keeps on chugging, having logged three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his first three seasons. Yet he remains pretty humble.