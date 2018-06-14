Reduced Adoption Fees for Cats and Kittens this Month in Wichita Falls

If you would love a new member of the family, now is the time to go adopt and take a cat home.

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has an excess of cats right now and they're reducing adoption fees to encourage folks to come in and adopt. The fee is usually $50. Here are the new fees that will be reduced until June 30th.

1 cat or kitten: $20, then 2 cats or kittens: $30. This reduced adoption fee also covers the following for each adopted cat or kitten: Vaccinations, Worming, Feline Leukemia testing, and Flea and tick preventative. The only other thing you would have to purchase with your adopted cat or cats is to pre-pay for them to be spayed and neutered at their veterinarian of choice.

Come see these adoptable cats and kittens at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls. The Animal Services Center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions, please call the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at 940-761-8894.