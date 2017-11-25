Rep. Joe Barton Issues Apology For Leaked Explicit Photo

Rep. Joe Barton from Texas issued a public apology this past week after a sexually explicit picture of him was shared online.

Earlier this week, a sexually explicit photo of Rep. Barton was posted by an anonymous Twitter account. It is still uncertain how the user came into possession of the picture, but Barton issued a public apology and confirmed the origin of the picture,

While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the picture was released as a form of "revenge porn", which, though not directly addressed by any federal laws, was deemed to be a misdemeanor in Texas back in 2015. However, if the picture was taken and shared in Washington, D.C., prosecution of the crime would be in that district, where distribution of explicit images without consent is a felony.

As Barton announced his bid for re-election last month, many are wondering how this will impact his future in politics. While a spokesperson for Barton said he doesn't plan to resign and will still seek re-election, the day prior Barton told the Texas Tribune that things were still up in the air,