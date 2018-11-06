Report: No Evidence to Support Kavanaugh’s Accusers

Fox News reports that a 414-page report released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) shows that no witnesses or accusers were able to provide any evidence to substantiate the sexual assault claims against then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

As quoted by Fox News:

“Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh,” the report states.

Investigators interviewed some 40 witnesses, combed through social media accounts and news reports and reviewed the evidence supplied by Judge Kavanaugh and his accusers. The Senate Committee could not substantiate any of the claims made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

A fourth accuser, Judy Munro-Leighton, has been referred by Sen. Grassley for prosecution for lying to congress and investigators. She accused Judge Kavanaugh of raping her in the backseat of a car. She told investigators that she fabricated the entire story in an attempt to derail Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.