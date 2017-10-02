Update: CBS News confirms that Tom Petty is dead at the age of 66. Details here.

Troublesome news is coming in regarding Tom Petty. According to TMZ, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was found unconscious and is now on life support.

TMZ reports that EMTs rushed to Petty's Malibu, Calif., home last night (Oct. 1), where they found him unresponsive and in full cardiac arrest. The medics were able to get a pulse as they rushed him to UCLA hospital, where he is apparently in critical condition and on life support.

UPDATE: In a tragic development, TMZ is now reporting that Tom Petty was pulled off life support after it was determined he had no brain activity. We are awaiting confirmation from authorities or Tom Petty's representatives.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details come in.